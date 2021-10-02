Earlier this week, the five co-hosts of ABC’s weekday program “The View” took issue with LeBron James’ recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Co-host Sunny Hostin indicated that she was “deeply disappointed” in James’ comments since she believes his high-profile status could make a major difference in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just before Hostin spoke, co-host Ann Navarro explained that being a public figure comes with responsibility.

“When you are a public person,” Navarro began. “Really, it’s a privilege, but it’s also a responsibility.”

Hollis chimed in shortly after.

“Kids look up to him,” she said. “People look up to him, and I was really deeply disappointed that he said that, just because he has such a large platform.”

James’ comments focused on the idea that the decision whether or not to get the vaccine was a personal one and not something that he would publicly advocate.

Roughly 90 percent of all NBA players are currently vaccinated against the highly contagious virus that’s killed over 700,000 Americans since last year.

Despite that stark number, key NBA players like Kyrie Irving remain adamant about not getting vaccinated, with the NBA taking steps recently to try to compel reluctant players. The NBA indicated that players who refuse to get vaccinated and miss games because of local mandates will not be paid.

While James has made it clear that he will not openly advocate for the vaccine, he is indeed vaccinated.

It will be interesting to see if James changes his stance on the issue in the future. He’s currently focusing his energies on getting prepared for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season later this month.