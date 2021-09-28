LeBron James offers powerful message about receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James delivered a message on Tuesday about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The veteran explained that he was initially skeptical about getting the shot, but ultimately, he decided it was the best decision.

LeBron said he had personal “skepticism” around the COVID-19 vaccine, but ultimately decided it was a good thing for him and his family and he is now vaccinated. https://t.co/93MBhAaj7Q — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 28, 2021

Although the majority of players in the NBA are vaccinated, a good number are not. The matter is causing quite a stir across the league, and the NBA seemingly wants to put the issue to rest.

Perhaps James’ openness about receiving the shot will convince some others to do the same. However, the four-time NBA champion apparently does not want to be a “public advocate” for the vaccine.

LeBron on being vaccinated: “I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family.” LeBron said he was very skeptical about the vaccine, did some research, and decided it was OK. He does not want to be a public advocate for it. — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) September 28, 2021

It had recently been reported that the NBA had been thinking about asking him to be part of a pro-vaccine PSA.

For some NBA players, being unvaccinated will likely mean being ineligible to play in some games.

With less than a month until the 2021-22 regular season begins, there are still a lot of unknowns. However, the Lakers will be fully vaccinated on opening night.