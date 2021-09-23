- Rob Pelinka’s surprising admission regarding Lakers players being vaccinated for upcoming season
- Updated: September 23, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka indicated that when the 2021-22 season tips off, all players on the team’s roster will have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rob Pelinka: "On opening night, all of the players that are currently signed on our roster will be deemed fully vaccinated. We’re grateful for that.”
Pelinka said he appreciated the assistance of @UCLAHealth and the team doctors and staff towards that end.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 23, 2021
The vaccine has been a source of controversy as the world continues to try and get past the highly contagious virus that’s killed nearly 700,000 Americans since last year.
That controversy has stemmed from the reluctance of many people, including a number of NBA players, to get the vaccine. Those individuals have cited a variety of reasons for their decisions.
The fact that all of the Lakers will be vaccinated this season now allows the team to focus on trying to win its second title in three seasons. That title quest officially gets underway on Oct. 19 with a home game against the Golden State Warriors.