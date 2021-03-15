The Los Angeles Lakers recently announced that superstar Anthony Davis would be out an additional two weeks.

However, Chris Haynes of Yahoo is reporting that Davis could be out an extra week or possibly even longer.

“However, sources informed Yahoo Sports that Davis could be sidelined for the next three weeks and possibly beyond,” wrote Haynes. “The Lakers will be overly cautious in their approach to working Davis back even at the cost of slipping in the standings, which has occurred.”

Davis, 28, has been out of action since mid-February.

While the Lakers initially said he would be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, they extended his absence after the All-Star break an extra two weeks. Now, Davis could be out all the way into April.

The Lakers haven’t played well in Davis’ absence. As a matter of fact, they’ve lost three out of their last six games.

Furthermore, the team is getting banged up. On Sunday, the Lakers announced that veteran Jared Dudley suffered a right MCL tear.

Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season. The Lakers hold a 25-13 record.