Report: Lakers announce results from Anthony Davis MRI, how long he’s expected to be out
- Updated: February 15, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers received an update on superstar Anthony Davis’ injury on Monday.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis will miss at least two to three weeks of action after leaving Sunday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.
Anthony Davis will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks after suffering a calf strain, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021
Davis had been dealing with Achilles tendonosis coming into Sunday’s tilt, so the calf strain that he suffered is likely related.
Davis underwent an MRI today, which revealed a re-aggrevation near his Achilles. Lakers and Davis will be conservative on a return to play, which could be sometime after the All-Star Break running March 5 to 10, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/8touT9FkIf
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021
The All-Star big man underwent an MRI to be safe, which showed no serious breaks or ruptures.
Davis admittedly hasn’t been himself all season long and now the possible cause is starting to unravel itself. He’s averaging just 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season, which are well below his career averages.
Luckily, the Lakers are in second place in the Western Conference and still have a man by the name of LeBron James playing perhaps the best basketball of his 18-year career.