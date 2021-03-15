The injury-plagued Los Angeles Lakers suffered another blow on Sunday with word that Jared Dudley has been diagnosed with a right MCL tear.

Jared Dudley injury update from the team: “In addition to a right knee contusion, Jared Dudley has been diagnosed with a right MCL tear. He is evaluating his treatment options and a timeline for his return will be given when appropriate.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 15, 2021

The severity of the injury is unknown right now, but it’s just the latest hit to a Lakers roster that’s already missing Anthony Davis, as well as Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo.

While Dudley’s on-court numbers are minuscule in comparison to those of players like Davis and LeBron James, he had offered the team some depth during his second season with the team.

The Lakers have a busy week ahead, beginning with back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. That’s followed by three games in four nights, a stretch that begins on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.