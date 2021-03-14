In addition to the continued absence of forward Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers will also be without Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo for their games on Monday and Tuesday night.

Frank Vogel says Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo will both miss the Lakers’ upcoming back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday because of the league’s health and safety protocols. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 14, 2021

Davis is expected to miss another couple of weeks with his calf injury, with his absence by far the most important of the three players missing from the Lakers’ lineup.

The 36-year-old Gasol has missed the last three games, with the Lakers reportedly looking for additional help in the paint due to his limited contributions this season.

The absence of Antetokounmpo is something that the Lakers have dealt with all season, since he’s only played in three games all season long.

Entering those road games against the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, the 25-13 Lakers are looking to improve their status within the tight Western Conference standings. They’ve been struggling without Davis, having dropped six of their last nine contests.