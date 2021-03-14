- Report: Lakers down 2 more players in addition to Anthony Davis for back-to-back vs. Warriors, Timberwolves
- LeBron James offers powerful message on 1-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death
- Skip Bayless dubs Kyle Kuzma as Lakers’ most clutch player, says he ‘should be’ team’s closer
- Kyle Kuzma claims he was ‘eye f—–g’ LeBron James to pass him ball before clutch 3-pointer
- Report: Lakers announce big changes to starting lineup for Friday’s matchup vs. Pacers
- Report: Lakers, Bucks, Nets and Heat among teams that have discussed deals for P.J. Tucker
- Lakers update Marc Gasol’s and Anthony Davis’ statuses ahead of Friday’s game vs. Pacers
- LeBron James sends 5-word message to rest of NBA ahead of 2nd half of season
- LeBron James speaks out on his health: ‘I’m never going to be healthy again’
- Report: LeBron James boasts top-selling jersey in NBA for 1st half of season
Report: Lakers down 2 more players in addition to Anthony Davis for back-to-back vs. Warriors, Timberwolves
-
- Updated: March 14, 2021
In addition to the continued absence of forward Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers will also be without Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo for their games on Monday and Tuesday night.
Frank Vogel says Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo will both miss the Lakers’ upcoming back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday because of the league’s health and safety protocols.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 14, 2021
Davis is expected to miss another couple of weeks with his calf injury, with his absence by far the most important of the three players missing from the Lakers’ lineup.
The 36-year-old Gasol has missed the last three games, with the Lakers reportedly looking for additional help in the paint due to his limited contributions this season.
The absence of Antetokounmpo is something that the Lakers have dealt with all season, since he’s only played in three games all season long.
Entering those road games against the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, the 25-13 Lakers are looking to improve their status within the tight Western Conference standings. They’ve been struggling without Davis, having dropped six of their last nine contests.