Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope commented on the possibility that he could be moved before the NBA’s trade deadline.

“I don’t know who all’s in the trade talk, I haven’t really paid attention to it or even heard anything about it,” he said. “It was my first time hearing about it. But I don’t know. … Man, I feel like the energy’s good, I don’t think nobody’s worried about any trade unless they’re keeping it personal.”

Caldwell-Pope played an integral role in the Lakers’ title run last season, and the team rewarded him with a three-year, $40 million contract this past offseason.

However, the veteran guard has struggled shooting the ball as of late.

Caldwell-Pope is still shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range this season, but his numbers have dwindled substantially in the category since the month of February.

The Lakers are in a tough spot with both Anthony Davis and LeBron James out of the lineup due to injury.

Still, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes that the team will stand pat at the deadline and try to win with its current group.

The Lakers are now the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 28-16 record.