- Updated: March 23, 2021
With the NBA’s trade deadline just a few days away, things are starting to get hot in terms of trade rumors.
Reportedly, the Los Angeles Lakers are shopping guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Windhorst just said it’s not a secret the Lakers are shopping KCP. They’re also confident in getting Drummond if he’s bought out.
— pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) March 23, 2021
Since signing with L.A. in 2017, Caldwell-Pope has been a key role player. He is a consistent 3-point shooter and a key part of the Lakers’ deadly transition offense.
Last offseason, the team rewarded him with a generous three-year contract.
With LeBron James expected to possibly miss several weeks with an ankle injury and fellow superstar Anthony Davis having already missed several weeks with a calf strain, the Lakers need help right now, especially on offense.
While Caldwell-Pope has been a reliable outlet for James and the rest of the team, he lacks the ability to create his own shot, and he’s not particularly adept at penetrating off the bounce.
There are also rumors that the Lakers may end up trading key reserve Montrezl Harrell, so at this point, a significant shakeup of the roster seems possible.