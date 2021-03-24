Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes that the Lakers will try to win with their current group despite the trade rumors that have surrounded the team.

The NBA’s trade deadline is set for March 25, but Vogel said he “believes in the group we have.”

Frank Vogel on the Lakers at the trade deadline: “My expectation is we’re going to win games with this group. I believe in the group that we have. … Most trade-deadline situations, there’s a lot of talks that result in nothing, and that’s my expectation as a coach.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 24, 2021

The Lakers have tumbled into fourth place in the Western Conference and have lost three consecutive games.

The team is facing an extended stretch where it will be without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis as they recover from their respective injuries.

Since James went down with an ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks, the Lakers are 0-2 without him in the lineup.

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers have since leapfrogged the Lakers in the standings, and the team is in jeopardy of falling further if its current group can’t find a way to win.

The Lakers have another tough matchup coming up on Thursday, as they are set to play the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly is currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.