Kendrick Nunn’s latest comments on his 2-way abilities will be music to Lakers fans’ ears
- Updated: August 18, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn wants to prove that he can be a two-way player for the team this season.
“I’m real tenacious on the defensive end,” Nunn said at his introductory press conference. “I take pride in playing defense, so that’s something I pride myself on and do very well.”
Nunn, who spent the last two seasons with the Miami Heat, accumulated 0.9 steals per game last season and posted a -0.3 defensive box plus/minus.
The Lakers, who lost key defenders like Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason, are certainly hoping that Nunn will live up to his word on the defensive end.
Nunn signed a two-year, $10 million contract that includes a player option in the second year.
Last season with Miami, he averaged 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Nunn is one of the many moves the Lakers made this offseason to revamp their roster after they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs in the 2020-21 season.