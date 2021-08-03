Alex Caruso pens heartfelt goodbye to Lakers fans

Alex Caruso’s stint with the Los Angeles Lakers is over, and he tweeted an emotional thank you to fans of the Purple and Gold.

Will never forget my time in LA and the #lakeshow fans.. y’all loved me before it was cool 💜💛genuine love for all of y’all — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) August 3, 2021

Caruso is an inspirational Horatio Alger tale, as he came into the NBA undrafted. He started out with the Lakers’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers, and was first called up to the big league team during the 2017-18 season.

By 2019, he had developed a cult following among Lakers fans thanks to his hustle, energy and ability to occasionally deliver a highlight dunk.

This past season, he also expanded his game by shooting 40.1 percent from three-point range.

In Caruso, the Lakers will also be losing one of their best perimeter defenders and a player who played well off LeBron James on offense.

At age 27, he was also one of the few young players remaining on the roster.

Caruso will now move to the Windy City to play for the Chicago Bulls. He could’ve stayed with the Lakers to try to earn another championship ring, but he presumably chose more money and more playing time.