Late in November, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was fined $15,000 by the NBA for breaking out a provocative dance against the Indiana Pacers.

Apparently, the celebration, which was made famous by former NBA player Sam Cassell, did not sit well with Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In a video made for his Substack, the Hall of Famer slammed James for his antics.

“For me, winning is enough,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. GOATs don’t dance.”

This is not the first time this season that Abdul-Jabbar has gone at James. Back in October, he also chastised James for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. The 74-year-old has not been shy about criticizing NBA stars for their views on the vaccine.

Even so, it does not seem like the legendary center is out to criticize James whenever possible. After all, he did offer his excitement for James potentially surpassing his all-time scoring record in the near future.

Like many fans and people supporting the Lakers organization, Abdul-Jabbar probably wants to see his old team win another title.

So far, a title is not looking likely as Los Angeles is just 12-12 during the 2021-22 campaign. That record is only good enough for eighth in the Western Conference. The team has been having some chemistry issues on the court.

Hopefully, the Lakers can turn things around as there is still a lot of time left to improve.