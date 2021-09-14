Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits his honest feelings about LeBron James closing in on all-time scoring record

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently offered his honest feelings regarding the fact that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is closing in on passing him on the all-time scoring list.

“I’m excited to see it happen,” Abdul-Jabbar told Marc Stein. “I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements. If one person can do something that’s never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It’s a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.”

If James stays healthy, he should have a chance at passing Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list at some point during the 2022-23 season. It seems like a forgone conclusion that it will happen eventually.

There is no doubt that Abdul-Jabbar had one of the greatest careers in NBA history. He accumulated 19 All-Star selections, six MVP awards and six NBA titles. He finished his legendary career with averages of 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

James, meanwhile, is working on his own legacy, and it’s looking like a very impressive one. A 17-time All-Star, James has won four MVP awards and four NBA titles. He has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

James passing Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list would mark an incredible moment in NBA history. Clearly, Abdul-Jabbar is ready for it.