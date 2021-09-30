Kareem Abdul-Jabbar goes off on Bradley Beal, rips Wizards star’s logic regarding COVID-19

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal recently revealed that he has not gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, and many feel his logic is flawed.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took him to task for essentially implying that he hasn’t gotten vaccinated because the COVID-19 jab is not 100 percent effective.

“Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal recently opined: ‘I would like an explanation … [as to why] people with vaccines, why are they still getting COVID? … Like, it’s funny that, ‘Oh, it reduces your chances of going to the hospital,’” wrote Abdul-Jabbar. “’It doesn’t eliminate anybody from getting COVID, right?’ Next time you have a serious infection, don’t take the anti-biotics the doctor prescribes because they don’t work 100 percent of the time. And when you’re playing basketball, don’t shoot the ball unless you score 100 percent of the time. Also, that question has been answered a thousand times by experts.”

Numerous real-life studies have shown that the vaccine drastically reduces one’s chances of becoming infected with COVID-19. The shots are also effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Beal is one of the NBA’s more underrated stars. He had arguably the best campaign of his career last year, averaging 31.3 points per game.

Thanks to the efforts of Beal and Russell Westbrook, who is now a Laker, the Wizards snuck into the 2021 NBA Playoffs despite having an extremely porous defense.

With training camps underway, the league is hoping that all players end up getting vaccinated. The NBA has claimed that 90 percent of its players have received the vaccine.

But there are still some holdouts. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is believed to be one of them, and he reportedly has shown interest in anti-vaccine conspiracy theories on social media.