NBA announces punishment for LeBron James after his big balls celebration vs. Indiana Pacers

Late in the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday win over the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James broke out a provocative dance after making a big 3-pointer down the stretch.

The NBA apparently felt the dance was too obscene and has disciplined James as a result.

The NBA has fined LeBron James $15,000 for his Sam Cassell celebration on a clutch 3-pointer in Lakers’ win over Indiana. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 27, 2021

The game against the Pacers started out the way too many have for the Lakers this season – with a double digit deficit.

But with James back in the lineup – he was suspended for their previous game and had also missed several games earlier due to an ab injury – the Lakers rallied.

The four-time MVP put up 39 points as L.A. outlasted Indiana in overtime, and he got plenty of help from the bench, in particular Malik Monk and Wayne Ellington.

It was a much-needed win for the Lakers, and with their record at just 10-10, they will likely have numerous other must-win games in the near future.