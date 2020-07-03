Jared Dudley’s Latest Comments Cast Doubt on Dwight Howard’s Possible Return This Season

It is still unknown if Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard will be participating in the NBA’s season restart later this month.

Recent comments by Lakers forward Jared Dudley don’t inspire confidence that Howard will end up with the team in Orlando, Fla.

Jared Dudley on Dwight Howard: “We hope Dwight comes, we need Dwight … There is still hope, there is still a chance. We hope to see him down there.” — Harrison Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) July 3, 2020

Lakers guard Danny Green has said he believes that Howard will end up playing, and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters recently that the 34-year-old has expressed a desire to play.

Howard has been a solid role player for the team this season, averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

Howard’s absence in Orlando would be a big loss for a team that already has to deal with Avery Bradley’s decision to sit out.

For his career, the eight-time All-Star has averaged 16.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

The Lakers’ first game back will be against the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30 at 6 p.m. PST. The game will be nationally televised by TNT.