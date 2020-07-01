Report: Dwight Howard Has Told Lakers That He Wants to Play in Orlando

It is still unclear if Dwight Howard will be joining the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA’s restart in Orlando, Fla.

However, on Wednesday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters that Howard has expressed a desire to join the team under the right circumstances.

“We’ve been in communication with Dwight the whole way with the support of phone calls and text messages and we don’t know what the level of participation is going to be yet,” Vogel said. “He wants to play. We are hopeful that he’s able to join us. He has an extenuating circumstance that he’s working with the league on in terms of what that’s ultimately going to look like. We’re hopeful that optimistic that he’ll be able to join us in Orlando. “We don’t have any intention of replacing Dwight’s roster spot when we believe he’ll hopefully be able to join us.”

On the season, Howard is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

When the former superstar joined the Lakers last offseason, fans were concerned due to his failed stint with the team during the 2012-13 season.

However, Howard has been a wholly positive force on the Lakers this time. He’s shown a willingness to do the dirty work to help his teammates thrive and helped the Lakers impose their will near the basket all season long.

Surely, he would continue to be a positive force for the team if he does end up joining it for the season’s resumption.

Hopefully, the circumstances prove to be right enough for Howard to make his intention to join the team official.