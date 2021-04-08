On Thursday, the NBA announced a bevy of punishments for the recent altercation that took place between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors.

Lakers veteran Jared Dudley was not pleased with the amount of money those involved, particularly teammate Montrezl Harrell, were fined.

20k for a light push to get people off his teammate? Come on man.. Players get more hurt from Flagrant 1 fouls in a NBA game. That fine is 2500… I know NBA doesn’t want a real fight and I totally understand that but these pushing fines for there version of escalating is crazy https://t.co/pRuJcHyqz5 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) April 8, 2021

Dudley, 35, is known as an outspoken player in the league.

In fact, he’s known for defending and celebrating his teammates more than he is for competing on the floor at this stage of his career. Dudley suffered a MCL tear earlier this year.

As for Harrell, he’s producing on the floor in addition to standing up for his teammates. The 2020 Sixth Man of the Year recently stated a willingness to be bellicose with anybody not wearing a Lakers uniform.

On the court, Harrell is averaging 14.8 points, 6.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game this season. He’s played in 51 games for the Lakers.

The Lakers take on the Miami Heat, who they faced in the 2020 NBA Finals, on Thursday night.