Video: OG Anunoby flips Dennis Schroder, which leads to multiple ejections in Lakers-Raptors game
- Updated: April 7, 2021
In the first quarter of Tuesday’s contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, a skirmish broke out.
For their roles in the fracas, the Raptors’ OG Anunoby and Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell got thrown out.
The Lakers and Raptors had to be separated after a physical play between Dennis Schröder and OG Anunoby.
Anunoby and Montrezl Harrell were ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/hBNxjGyWWv
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2021
The incident started when Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby on a fast break to prevent him from scoring.
Anunoby reacted by dropping Schroder to the ground, and Harrell and a few other players came to the defense of their teammates.
The Lakers had gotten off to a red-hot start, mainly due to their accurate shooting from 3-point range. The team led 40-28 at the end of the first period.
The game is part of a seven-game road trip for the Purple and Gold. The contest is being held in Tampa, Fla. due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.