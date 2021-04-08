Los Angeles Lakers youngster Talen Horton-Tucker has been suspended for his involvement in the team’s altercation against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

THT left the bench during the fracas, which is against the rules, so this is not surprising. https://t.co/8ymR8NMNLp — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 8, 2021

Horton-Tucker, 20, appeared to leave the bench during the mishap versus the Raptors.

Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell, who was one of the main energizers during the squabble, was also punished by the league. The NBA handed the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year a $20,000 fine.

The Lakers will take on the Miami Heat on Thursday night with Horton-Tucker. They’re already without the services of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

On the season, Horton-Tucker is collecting a career-high 8.4 points, 2.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. The sophomore has played in 47 games for the Lakers this year.

The Lakers hold a 32-19 record.