Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell was ejected in Tuesday night’s win over the Toronto Raptors after an incident with OG Anunoby.

Harrell defended teammate Dennis Schroder after he and Anunoby got into it after a hard foul.

While Harrell didn’t agree with the ejection, he did explain how much he has his teammates’ backs.

Montrezl Harrell said he doesn’t understand the ejection, and that he was defending Schroder after he got thrown to the ground. He added, when asked if his issue was with Anunoby: "My beef is with anybody who doesn’t have a Lakers jersey." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 7, 2021

Harrell, 27, has been a welcome addition for the Lakers this season.

He is averaging 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game this year and has appeared in all 51 games.

The Lakers have needed consistency, and Harrell has helped provide that with LeBron James and Anthony Davis out of the lineup with injuries.

The Lakers rallied to win after Harrell’s ejection, but it is clear that he will do anything for his teammates.