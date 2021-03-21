Both Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young offered their best wishes to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who left Saturday afternoon’s game against the Hawks with an injury to his right ankle.

"I pray he's alright and hope everything's good with him," Trae Young said of LeBron, who injured his ankle in the second quarter. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) March 20, 2021

James left the Lakers game during the second quarter after suffering the injury and then tried to continue playing before heading to the locker room. Along the way, a frustrated and angry James flipped over a chair.

The four-time MVP was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and is expected to be out indefinitely.

The Lakers were already trying to defend their NBA title without the services of Anthony Davis, who remains out indefinitely as he also recovers from injury.

James has offered high praise for both Morant and Young since they entered the NBA, while the two young stars have closely followed the career trajectory of James over the course of the veteran’s legendary career.