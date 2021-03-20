Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday afternoon.

He was seen writhing in pain and checked into the game momentarily, only to head back to the locker room after one possession.

James was clearly furious as he had been dealing with a left ankle sprain earlier this season, and now it appears he will be dealing with a right one for a quite a while now.

The Lakers are already shorthanded as they are without Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol. They are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but without James and Davis leading the way, it will be tough to hold onto that.

James left the game with 10 points and four assists in just over 10 minutes of action.