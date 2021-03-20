- Report: Lakers ‘appear willing’ to entertain offers for Montrezl Harrell
- Report: Lakers preparing for LeBron James to potentially miss 1 month due to injury
- Video: LeBron James seen on Lakers bench with walking boot on injured ankle
- Markieff Morris takes shot at NBA for making Lakers play ’20-year olds at 12 o’clock in the afternoon’
- Report: Lakers have been involved in ‘some talks’ for guard help before trade deadline
- Report: Lakers make surprising decision on center Damian Jones for rest of 2020-21 season
- Ja Morant and Trae Young send prayers to Lakers superstar LeBron James
- Angry and saddened LeBron James breaks his silence after suffering severe ankle injury
- Solomon Hill responds to those saying he purposely injured LeBron James
- Report: LeBron James expected to be out lengthy period of time after being diagnosed with high ankle sprain
Video: Pissed off LeBron James exits Lakers game with injury and flips over chair in process
-
- Updated: March 20, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James suffered a gruesome ankle injury against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday afternoon.
He was seen writhing in pain and checked into the game momentarily, only to head back to the locker room after one possession.
James was clearly furious as he had been dealing with a left ankle sprain earlier this season, and now it appears he will be dealing with a right one for a quite a while now.
The Lakers are already shorthanded as they are without Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol. They are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but without James and Davis leading the way, it will be tough to hold onto that.
James left the game with 10 points and four assists in just over 10 minutes of action.