Report: LeBron James expected to be out lengthy period of time after being diagnosed with high ankle sprain
- Updated: March 20, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been ruled out indefinitely with a high right ankle sprain after suffering the injury during the Lakers’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 20, 2021
When James went down with the injury during the second quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game, a chill went through the Lakers’ organization and fan base.
Fears were somewhat alleviated when X-rays on the ankle were negative, but the injury will obviously keep him off the court for a while.
James’ injury comes at a bad time for the Lakers, who dropped a 99-94 decision to the Hawks to fall to 28-14 on the year. That’s because the Lakers have already been without James’ fellow superstar Anthony Davis, who has been injured and will be out for at least two more weeks.
Not having James will put the Lakers in a difficult bind for their next matchup on Sunday night, when they face the Phoenix Suns on the road.