Isaiah Stewart’s unexpected feelings on major clash with LeBron James during Lakers-Pistons game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart recently made waves across the NBA when they got into a heated exchange.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

As a result of the incident, both James and Stewart received suspensions.

Although the exchange was obviously very intense, James was apologetic about the matter in the aftermath. In a new development, it sounds like Stewart is in the same boat.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart, who returns today from a two-game suspension from the incident w LeBron, was remorseful and what happened was in no way a reflection of who he is. — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) November 26, 2021

With both players feeling remorseful the incident, it might be safe to assume that there won’t be any bad blood between the Lakers and Pistons when the two teams meet again this weekend. Originally, some folks thought that game had the potential to provide some fireworks given the matter between James and Stewart.

The Lakers’ 2021-22 season hasn’t gotten off to the prettiest start, but they’re in a far more desirable situation than the Pistons are. L.A. is 10-10 through 20 games. Detroit, meanwhile, has an unsightly 4-14 record.

Stewart is one of multiple players who the Pistons are hoping will eventually flourish at the NBA level. The 20-year-old is in his second professional season. He’s averaging 7.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game so far this year.

While Detroit works on its rebuild, L.A. is trying to win a title with its veteran-packed roster. It remains to be seen if the Lakers’ Big 3 is going to end up leading the team to a championship as the organization is hoping it will.

Los Angeles will be back in action on Friday for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. On paper, that looks like a very winnable game for the Lakers.