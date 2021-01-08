Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has expressed interest in buying the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

The team is currently co-owned by Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost her seat to Democratic Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s special runoff this month.

Loeffler had been under fire for not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, which led to her players helping advocate for Warnock to win her seat.

Since James’ declaration, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony have expressed interest in buying the team with James.

Now, Golden State Warriors board member Chamath Palihapitiya has joined the list.

I’ll buy it with you. — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) January 8, 2021

It seems that James may have a real case to buy the Dream.

The more people that continue to back James, the better chance there is that an ownership group could be put together to buy the team from Loeffler.

James has been outspoken in his support for the Black Lives Matter movement and his opposition to President Donald Trump.

The 16-time All-Star continues to advocate and take action for what he believes is right in his community and in the country.