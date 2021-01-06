Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wants to buy the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

The team is currently co-owned by Kelly Loeffler, the republican senator from Georgia.

Hours after James expressed his desire to buy the team via social media, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts added that he wants to join the hypothetical ownership group with James.

Loeffler came under fire this year when she condemned the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country,” Loeffler wrote in a statement to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I believe it is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where we support tolerance and inclusion.”

While it is unclear if Loeffler would even sell the team, it is almost certain that James would be welcomed with open arms as the new owner of the Dream.

While James is focusing on leading the Lakers to a title on the court, he continues to advocate for what he believes is right off the court.