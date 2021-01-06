- LeBron James says he wants to buy WNBA team co-owned by Kelly Loeffler
LeBron James says he wants to buy WNBA team co-owned by Kelly Loeffler
- Updated: January 6, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James appears to have a new ambition off the court.
He posted on social media that he would like to purchase the Atlanta Dream, a WNBA team that’s currently co-owned by Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia senator.
Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021
Over the years, James has gotten more and more involved in various projects. He started the More Than a Vote initiative to help increase voter turnout during last November’s election, especially among people of color.
James has also become outspoken on several social and political issues. He’s a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, and he has advocated for police officers to be held legally accountable when they shoot unarmed Black individuals.
Of course, James is as locked in as ever on the court, as his Lakers have an outstanding chance of successfully defending the NBA championship they won in October.
Loeffler’s seat in the U.S. Senate is up for grabs tonight, as she’s up for re-election in a special runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock. As of this writing, the contest is too close to call.