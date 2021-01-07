Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony is the latest professional athlete to express interest in joining LeBron James to purchase the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream franchise.

The Dream’s current co-owner is Kelly Loeffler, who on Tuesday lost a Georgia special election to remain in the U.S. Senate. Loeffler had previously alienated the members of the Dream last summer when she took a strong stand against the Black Lives Matter movement.

Anthony, a close friend of James, joins Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, who has also expressed interest in being a part of the ownership group.

In the past, James has hinted that he would like to be part of an ownership group for an NBA team, though the sale price of an WNBA team would be much less for James and any other potential owners.

Prior to Tuesday’s election, Loeffler had strongly aligned herself with outgoing President Donald Trump, which no doubt was a source of irritation to James, a severe critic of Trump.

In addition, the increased focus on social justice issues by James and Loeffler’s open disdain for such matters offer him a way to make progress on that front while also enjoying his favorite sport.