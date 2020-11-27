   Giannis Antetokounmpo offers excited reaction to Lakers re-signing his brother - Lakers Daily
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks

Kostas Antetokounmpo has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, as the Lakers have signed him to a two-way contract to remain with the team.

His older brother, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, responded on social media to the news.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts on Twitter

Kostas Antetokounmpo is an interesting prospect who stands 6-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds. He played the past season for the Purple and Gold, and he spent virtually all of the campaign with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

He’s just 23 years of age, so perhaps he can become a useful player with some hard work and seasoning.

However, it seems that Lakers fans are mostly interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo being a way of courting Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks superstar can become a free agent at the conclusion of this upcoming season. If he does do so, many teams, including the Lakers, are expected to express interest.