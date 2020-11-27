Kostas Antetokounmpo has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, as the Lakers have signed him to a two-way contract to remain with the team.

His older brother, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, responded on social media to the news.

Kostas Antetokounmpo is an interesting prospect who stands 6-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds. He played the past season for the Purple and Gold, and he spent virtually all of the campaign with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

He’s just 23 years of age, so perhaps he can become a useful player with some hard work and seasoning.

However, it seems that Lakers fans are mostly interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo being a way of courting Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks superstar can become a free agent at the conclusion of this upcoming season. If he does do so, many teams, including the Lakers, are expected to express interest.