- Updated: November 27, 2020
Kostas Antetokounmpo has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, as the Lakers have signed him to a two-way contract to remain with the team.
His older brother, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, responded on social media to the news.
The Lakers just re-signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to another two-way contract.
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 26, 2020
Kostas Antetokounmpo is an interesting prospect who stands 6-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds. He played the past season for the Purple and Gold, and he spent virtually all of the campaign with the Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
He’s just 23 years of age, so perhaps he can become a useful player with some hard work and seasoning.
However, it seems that Lakers fans are mostly interested in Kostas Antetokounmpo being a way of courting Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks superstar can become a free agent at the conclusion of this upcoming season. If he does do so, many teams, including the Lakers, are expected to express interest.