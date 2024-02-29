Former NBA wing marvels over ‘unbelievable’ LeBron James performance from Lakers-Clippers game

The latest legendary performance by LeBron James is drawing reactions from all around the game, with one former NBA player calling it “unbelievable” and “insane.”

James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a huge comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, scoring 19 fourth-quarter points in a stunning 116-112 victory.

"It was insane, the fact that LeBron [James] can still do what he did last night, and carry a team like this…This was a performance that a 39-year old man just should not do."@ChandlerParsons reacts to LeBron leading the Lakers to a huge comeback win. 📺:… pic.twitter.com/jSVfMcGOTw — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 29, 2024

“This was unbelievable,” Chandler Parsons said. “I mean, watching this game, it was insane, the fact that LeBron can still do what he did last night and carry a team like this. “And you can tell. You can see when he gets that hop in his step, when he gets that rhythm, when he starts doin’ a little step back left, he goes almost unconscious. He goes numb. And he had that look. He had that feel to him last night. “… He really was unbelievable. And this was a performance that a 39-year-old man just should not do.”

The 21-point fourth-quarter comeback was the largest ever by James in his 21 NBA seasons. He outscored the Clippers all by himself in the final frame – 19-16 – using five 3-point baskets and adding four assists. He also defended against Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers’ failed final shot attempt.

James scored or had an assist on 11 of the Lakers’ final 13 baskets and finished the game with 34 points and eight assists. The Lakers had lost two of three games since coming out of the All-Star break but were able to defeat their rivals in the final regular season game with the two sharing Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers now have a 32-28 record and are in ninth place in the Western Conference. They have defeated the fourth-place Clippers — who are considered NBA title contenders — in three of their four matchups this season.

Those results, and the fact that James is still capable of a performance like he authored even at 39 years old, could have the Lakers holding onto championship thoughts of their own. However, former Lakers big man Channing Frye recently said they have “zero” chance of winning the title this season.

Earlier this season, the Lakers won the first NBA In-Season Tournament with James being named the competition’s first MVP. But in the aftermath of that victory, they lost 10 of their next 13 games and are currently holding onto a spot in the play-in round.

James has done all that he can to keep them in the mix. Despite dealing with an ankle issue at times, he is averaging 25.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 35.0 minutes per contest. He has been able to play in 52 games so far this season after making just 55 appearances last season.

Now, coming off his latest epic effort, it is time to see what he will do next and if he can push the Lakers toward another NBA championship.