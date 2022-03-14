LeBron James remains on Lakers injury report ahead of game vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is considered questionable for the team’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

LeBron James (knee soreness) is listed as questionable vs. the Raptors tonight; Anthony Davis (foot) is out. Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) is questionable for the Raptors. OG Anunoby (finger) and Malachi Flynn (hamstring) are out. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 14, 2022

James missed L.A.’s game against the San Antonio Spurs last Monday. He’s been back on the court for each of the team’s last three contests, however.

In those three games, the future Hall of Famer has scored a total of 104 points. Most notably in that trio of games was his 50-point performance in the Lakers’ home victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Despite being 37 years old and in his 19th NBA season, James is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to his statistical production. However, injuries have been a struggle for him at times in recent years. He has played in 49 of the Lakers’ 67 games this season.

Injuries to key players have played a large role in L.A.’s struggles this season. Right now, the Lakers are fighting simply to reach the postseason.

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the Lakers were seen as title contenders. However, injuries coupled with chemistry problems related to offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook have sunk the Lakers to a 29-38 record.

The problems connected to the Lakers have gotten especially bad since just after the calendar flipped to 2022. After winning on Jan. 7 to improve to 21-19 on the season, they’ve since compiled a record of 8-19.

After Monday’s clash against the Raptors, the Lakers will start a four-game road trip beginning on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.