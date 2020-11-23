The Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis have yet to agree to a contract this offseason.

However, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Davis may have a good reason for waiting to sign his deal.

Windhorst believes that Davis may be waiting to sign to give the Lakers an opportunity to recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo next offseason.

If Davis decides to sign a one-year deal with a player option for the 2021-22 season, he and LeBron James could both opt out and recruit Antetokounmpo to the Lakers, according to Windhorst.

Windhorst suspects AD is taking his time to decide what contract he chooses is because of Giannis. If Giannis doesn’t sign supermax he thinks AD will sign a 1+1, both him and Lebron will opt out next offseaon and recruit Giannis to the Lakers — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) November 23, 2020

Imagine that super team in Los Angeles?

The Lakers are fresh off an NBA title led by James and Davis.

Antetokounmpo has won back-to-back league MVPs and would form one of the greatest trios in NBA history should he join James and Davis.

While it may be a long shot, Lakers fans certainly can’t help but dream of this scenario playing out in their favor.