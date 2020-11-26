The Los Angeles Lakers made another offseason decision on Thursday.

It’s been reported that the Lakers are bringing back Kostas Antetokounmpo on a two-way contract.

Kostas Antetokounmpo has signed a two-way contract to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 26, 2020

The team released a statement to celebrate the move.

Here’s the Lakers statement on bringing back Kostas Antetokounmpo on a 2-way pic.twitter.com/Jtln8k7l8m — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 26, 2020

Antetokounmpo is a young player with a lot of promise. However, Lakers fans are probably most interested in how this move could indicate the team’s desire to soon go after Antetokounmpo’s MVP brother, Giannis.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the final year of his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, and while some signs point to him re-signing with the team, there are whispers around the league that the Bucks are starting to lose confidence that he will indeed sign an extension.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo elects to become a free agent next summer, there is no doubt that the Lakers will go after him.

Surely, they could use Kostas Antetokounmpo as a major draw for the two-time MVP.