Lakers Rumors

Report: Jarred Vanderbilt targeting early January for his return

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
4 Min Read
Jarred Vanderbilt Lakers
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly is dealing with fluid in his left knee and is now targeting a return to the lineup in early January.

“Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has recently experienced fluid in his left knee during his rehabilitation from offseason procedures to both feet and is targeting early January for his return, the Lakers told ESPN on Tuesday,” ESPN’s Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin wrote.

Even though the Lakers previously said that Vanderbilt had not suffered a setback in his recovery from offseason procedures in his feet, it appears the team will have to wait until the new year for him to make his season debut.

“On Nov. 20, the Lakers announced that Vanderbilt’s ramp-up after surgery on his right foot and removing a bone spur in his left foot in May has taken longer than the team anticipated,” Charania and McMenamin wrote. “However, the Lakers claimed at the time that Vanderbilt had not suffered a setback during the return-to-play process and he would be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.”

The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt in a trade in the 2022-23 season, and he was a key piece for them on their run to the Western Conference Finals. However, he has dealt with injuries since then, appearing in less than half of the Lakers’ games in the 2023-24 campaign.

Vanderbilt started 24 of the 26 games that he played in for the Lakers in the 2022-23 regular season, but he ended up starting just six of the 29 games he played in during the 2023-24 season.

Last season, Vanderbilt averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from 3 in 20.0 minutes per game.

One of the best defenders on the Lakers’ roster, Vanderbilt should give Lakers head coach J.J. Redick some more flexibility in his rotation once he returns to action.

Los Angeles has opened up the 2024-25 season with a 12-9 record after it lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

However, Los Angeles ranks 24th in the NBA in defensive rating so far this season. Vanderbilt may be able to fix some of the team’s issues on that side of the ball, but he doesn’t bring the same offensive punch that Rui Hachimura does on the wing.

For his career, Vanderbilt averages just 6.1 points per game while shooting 29.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers signed Vanderbilt to a four-year, $48 million deal in September 2023. The first season of that deal is the 2024-25 campaign, meaning Vanderbilt is under contract with the Lakers for at least the next few seasons (he has a player option in the fourth year of the deal).

It’ll be interesting to see if Vanderbilt can make an impact for the Lakers once he’s finally able to return to action.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell
2024-25 Lakers position preview: Guards
Editorials
Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
J.J. Redick Lakers
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials

Lakers News

Dalton Knecht and LeBron James
Dalton Knecht was angry at how Ja Morant disrespected LeBron James, wanted revenge against Grizzlies
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron’s former teammate says it’s looking like this could be his last season
Lakers News
J.J. Redick Lakers
Lakers fans speculating that JJ Redick is already calling out Rob Pelinka and the front office
Lakers News
J.J. Redick Lakers
J.J. Redick’s conclusion on why Lakers lost to Nuggets: They just ‘stopped playing’ in the 3rd quarter
Lakers News
Lost your password?