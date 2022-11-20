Jalen Ramsey says LeBron James wouldn’t have made it in NFL: ‘LeBron would’ve got strapped if he was in the league’

Los Angeles Rams superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey told Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James that everyone in the NFL believes that James would have gotten “strapped” if he was in the NFL.

Ramsey, a lockdown corner who helped the Rams win the Super Bowl last season, told James that he picked the right sport to go pro in.

“Everybody in the NFL locker room say the same thing. They say, ‘Yeah, Bron woulda got strapped if he was in the league,’” Ramsey said. “They say you picked the right sport.”

James is an unbelievable athlete, but it appears NFL players don’t think he would succeed if he played against them. With James’ huge frame, he’d likely play tight end at the NFL level if he had attempted to pursue a career in football.

One could argue that James has the physical tools and size to compete in the NFL, but there are a lot of technical skills, such as route running, that he would have to refine to compete against Ramsey and the league’s elite coverage players.

A four-time champion in the NBA, it’s safe to say that James chose the right career path, as he is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. While fans will never know what James could have amounted to if he pursued football, it’s hard to beat all that he has accomplished on the court.

An 18-time All-Star and four-time league MVP, James has led the Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to NBA titles. The most impressive part about James’ career may be the fact that he’s continued to play at an elite level for such a long time.

This season, James will turn 38, but he is still averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. He’s also on pace to break the NBA’s all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Ramsey and James are two of the most iconic athletes in Los Angeles sports right now, so it’s cool to see the Rams corner giving James a hard time, even though the Lakers star never had a chance to match up against anyone in the NFL.

James and the Lakers are focused on turning around a slow start to the 2022-23 season, and they are back in action on Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs.