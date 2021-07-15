Lamar Odom responds to Tristan Thompson’s death threat after Khloe Kardashian drama

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom recently got threatened by Boston Celtics big man Tristan Thompson for showing thirst for Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson saw that comment Lamar Odom left 😩👀 pic.twitter.com/QmcreuE0SY — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 10, 2021

In an interview with TMZ, Odom shared his thoughts on Thompson’s bellicose comments and his perspective on the situation.

“He don’t really know me,” Odom said. “So he don’t really know me. Like that could have turned really ugly.” “He’s a Black man. He’s in the NBA, so we are fraternity brothers at the end of the day. I’ll just leave it there. He made a mistake by saying that. “I’m not gonna say he’s stupid. He don’t know me”

Odom, 41, was married to Kardashian for numerous years.

After that relationship fell apart, the female celebrity became linked to Thompson. The pair, who has a child together, has been involved in plenty of drama.

As a matter of fact, the 2016 champion has been caught cheating on Kardashian. Thompson has also been linked to Jordyn Woods, which apparently led to a breakup.

Nonetheless, Thompson still appears to love Kardashian and will defend her at all costs.