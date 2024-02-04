Lakers Rumors

Report: Lakers haven’t internally reacted to LeBron James’ apparent attempts to apply pressure

Peter Dewey
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
LeBron James Lakers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have not internally reacted to LeBron James’ apparent attempts to apply pressure to the organization ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on “SportsCenter” on Sunday, the Lakers have not reacted to any of James’ moves.

“The Lakers to this point, from what I am told by sources, have not reacted to LeBron’s maneuvers, including wearing the [New York] Knicks towel last night, and they have kind of held firm in their talks,” Windhorst said. “The issue with the Lakers is they have only a couple of draft assets left, and they just want to hold onto them.”

The four-time champion recently wore a Knicks towel following the Lakers’ win over the Knicks on Saturday night, another potentially strategic move from the NBA’s all-time leading scorer to get his front office’s attention.

James has also made some interesting posts on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in recent days.

It’s possible that James’ actions have nothing to do with the Lakers, but it would be surprising if the All-Star forward were happy with how things have gone for the Lakers this season.

Even though Los Angeles has won back-to-back road games against the Knicks and Boston Celtics (the Boston win came without Anthony Davis or James in the lineup), the Lakers are just ninth in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record.

L.A. won the league’s In-Season Tournament earlier in the campaign, but the Lakers are in danger of ending up as a play-in team based on the way things currently stand.

Last season, the Lakers went from a play-in team (earning the No. 7 seed) all the way to the Western Conference Finals. However, the team hasn’t exactly built on the success of last season’s playoff run.

James is under contract with the Lakers through this season and has a player option for the 2024-25 season. He could opt out of his deal this coming offseason to become an unrestricted free agent.

Despite turning 39 years old during the 2023-24 season, James is still one of the league’s best players. He’s currently averaging 24.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Kobe Bryant Lakers
Looking back: 5 lessons Kobe Bryant taught us about life and basketball
Editorials
Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James on playing for the Knicks: ‘I’ve had that thought in my career’
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron James’ latest comments on his future won’t calm the nerves of Lakers fans
Lakers News
Rich Paul
Report: LeBron’s agent ‘hashed out’ things with the New York Knicks on Friday
Lakers News
Patrick Beverley Philadelphia 76ers
Patrick Beverley calls out Lakers for blaming him and Russell Westbrook after they left
Lakers News
Lost your password?