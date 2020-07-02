Frank Vogel Reveals What Lakers Plan to Do If Dwight Howard Sits Out

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel explained what the Lakers plan to do if center Dwight Howard chooses to sit out the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Vogel did not endorse the idea of Anthony Davis playing more at center, but he did offer various other solutions.

“I’m hopeful not to do it any more than we were doing prior,” Vogel said on Thursday in regards to playing Davis at center. “I’ve always felt that Dwight and JaVale [McGee] could handle the load of both center responsibilities. We were using them as center by committee, and I think playing between 12-16 minutes, roughly, per game. I feel like both of those guys could handle playing more than that. Playing 20, 24, 28 minutes a game if needed. So if Dwight is not out there for any type of stretch, we could do that with JaVale.”

The Lakers have a deep team. Vogel also pointed at the possibility of playing some of the younger guys.

“And we also have two young two-way guys, Devontae Cacok and Kostas Antetokounmpo that could buy us some minutes there as well, and then there’s a number of options where AD may be out there, but a Jared Dudley, or Markieff Morris or Kyle Kuzma is considered the 5,” Vogel said. “So there’s a lot of different ways we can go with that. My hope is to still use Anthony around the same balance that we used him prior to all this, which is mostly at the four, sliding over to the five when needed.”

Although there are a number of outside issues affecting Howard’s thinking, he did tell the team he wants to participate in Orlando, Fla.

The big man has been a huge asset for the Lakers this season. He is putting up 7.5 points and 7.4 boards per game this season.

While the squad may have to reshuffle the deck if Howard wants out, it will definitely have to figure out how to operate without Avery Bradley.

Bradley, 29, will not take part in the resumption of the season. The veteran is one of the best defensive guards in the league. He put up 8.6 points and 2.3 boards per game this season.

The team already signed J.R. Smith as a replacement for Bradley, though it will take time to acclimate the 2016 champion.

The Lakers are focused on winning a title this season. They are currently the best team in the Western Conference with a 49-14 record.

The 2019-20 campaign is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.