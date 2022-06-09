The NBA world has shown it has no problems commenting on political matters.

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Robert Sacre, who has publicly shared innovative ideas, tweeted that he wants to run for president of the United States in what seemingly appeared to be a jab at current president Joe Biden.

I’m running for President. It seems like anybody can do that job. — Robert Sacre (@Bobby_Sacre) June 8, 2022

Sacre, 33, has been critical of Biden in the recent past.

The Gonzaga University product has been vocal about a number of social and political matters since his stint in the association.

The No. 60 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft didn’t last for very long in the league. In fact, he played for just four seasons.

During his four-year period in the NBA, Sacre collected 4.2 points and 3.1 boards per contest. In addition to playing on the Lakers for the entirety of time in the league, the 7-footer had the privilege of playing alongside franchise icon Kobe Bryant.

As a matter of a fact, Sacre was on the team during Bryant’s last season in the league. However, that 2015-16 campaign was filled with plenty of drama.

Over the course of the season, the Lakers sustained an absurd amount of losses. They missed the playoffs and finished with a 17-65 record. Furthermore, the team dealt with the infamous snitching incident between Nick Young and D’Angelo Russell.

All of the drama and storylines around Byrant’s last year in the league was captured on camera, though it did not sit well with Sacre.

Nonetheless, Sacre had the privilege of watching Bryant’s legendary final game of his career. The five-time champion erupted for 60 points and hit a handful of clutch shots to defeat the Utah Jazz in 2016.