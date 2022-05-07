As many people know, the United States is currently dealing with a number of sociopolitical issues both at home and abroad.

At home, millions of Americans are dealing with the burn that is coming with inflation that has occurred over much of the last year. To put it simply, things are more expensive than they used to be.

Abroad, the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues to raise alert for the entire European continent. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would be looking to give over $30 billion to Ukraine to assist in its war effort.

That rubbed many of the president’s supporters and detractors the wrong way, as spending that much money abroad while many Americans struggle financially was a surprise.

One person who is clearly bothered by the decision is former Los Angeles Lakers big man Robert Sacre. He hopped on Twitter to wonder why Biden wants to send so much money overseas when his own constituents need it at home.

Instead of giving Ukraine $30billion for war. Why don’t we give every American a million dollars to survive this inflation — Robert Sacre (@Bobby_Sacre) May 7, 2022

Sacre didn’t have a very long NBA career, and he spent the entirety of it with the Lakers. He joined the team as the No. 60 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He played until 2016. During that time, he averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

One interesting aspect of Sacre’s idea is that it was injecting additional money into the economy that likely contributed to the inflation Americans are seeing in the first place.

Between the last presidential administration and the current one, at least $5.2 trillion dollars have been spent to act as financial relief to the COVID-19 pandemic. For that reason, it’s unclear if billions more would solve the problem or simply put a small band-aid over a bigger issue.