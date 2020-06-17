- Dwight Howard Releases Powerful Statement Regarding Resumption of NBA Season
- Updated: June 17, 2020
In recent days, it has become somewhat unclear whether or not Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard plans to take part in the 2019-20 NBA season’s resumption.
In fact, it was reported over the weekend that Howard was amongst a group of players who have been considering sitting the rest of the season out.
More recently, it was reported that the Lakers expect Howard to indeed take part.
However, along with his apparent shift in opinion, Howard has released a powerful statement regarding his current stance on the NBA’s resumption.
Lakers' Dwight Howard in statement to @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: "Our main objective is to raise awareness and gain transparency…Many of our fellow players are afraid to voice their concerns and are continuing to follow along with what they believe they have to." pic.twitter.com/dfTlSPBwpV
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2020
Through the statement, it is clear that Howard is still standing in strong support of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Lakers guard Avery Bradley.
Irving has been the most vocal player when it comes to questioning whether the NBA should resume. Bradley has also been quite outspoken.
In fact, the Lakers are still not sure if Bradley will end up playing.
Throughout the last month, mass protests have taken place across the United States to raise awareness about police brutality and racial inequality.
In the end, the way for NBA players to make sure that these important topics remain front-page news could be to go ahead and play. That way, they’ll be able to speak their minds while the entire sports world is watching.