Report: Lakers Expect Dwight Howard to Play But Unsure About Avery Bradley

While Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley is on the fence about returning for the 2019-20 season, the team expects center Dwight Howard to return to play.

In a new report from the the Los Angeles Times‘ Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner, the statuses of both players have been updated.

“There is a belief around the organization that Howard plans to play, while Bradley’s plans are less clear, according to people with knowledge of the situation,” the report read.

Bradley has been instrumental in conversations regarding resumption of the 2019-20 campaign and the heightened protests around the nation. He recently made bold statements about the change he wants to see with social injustice.

Although he wasn’t one of the team’s primary acquisitions in the offseason, the 29-year-old has been one the best players on the Lakers this year. Bradley is averaging 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season.

He may not have the same superstar production as that of teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but he will certainly be needed in a championship run.

Howard, 34, has also been a successful addition. The center is putting up 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game this season. His contribution will be vital as the Lakers look to capture the 2020 title.

The Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference standings.