Avery Bradley Drops Hammer on Resuming NBA Season: ‘We Need to See Real Actions’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley is taking initiative in the NBA’s effort to bring change to the league.

Still, the defensive guard is still not satisfied with what he’s seen.

“Regardless of how much media coverage will be received, talking and raising awareness about social injustice isn’t enough,” Bradley told ESPN. “Are we that self-centered to believe no one in the world is aware of racism right now? That, as athletes, we solve the real issues by using our platforms to speak? “We don’t need to say more. We need to find a way to achieve more. Protesting during an anthem, wearing T-shirts is great, but we need to see real actions being put in to the works.”

Bradley, 29, is in his first season with the Lakers.

While he wasn’t one of the Lakers’ star additions in the offseason, he’s been one of the best players on the team this year. The 6-foot-3 pro is putting up 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per game this season.

Yet, he appears to be making quite an impact off the court as well.

Along with Brooklyn Nets stats Kyrie Irving, the veteran has been leading the charge to incite change for the black community before the 2019-20 season resumes.

The pair believes it’s important to explore solutions for fellow players who are scared to speak for themselves due to fear of backlash.

The 2019-20 campaign is set to resume in late July in Orlando, Fla.