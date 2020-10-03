- Video: Nick Wright absolutely destroys Kyrie Irving for comments on LeBron James in clutch
- Updated: October 3, 2020
Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made a comment that seemed to be an insult directed at his former teammate LeBron James.
While on The ETCs with Kevin Durant, Irving said that he had always been the top option in crunch time for every team he had ever played for.
On Fox Sports 1’s “First Things First,” Nick Wright set the record straight when it comes to Irving and James in crunch time.
Tie or take lead in final 2 min of 4Q/OT (playoff career):
LeBron: 30-66 FG, 45.5 FG Pct, 9-19 3P FG, 47.4 3P Pct
Kyrie: 2-7 FG, 28.6 FG Pct, 1-3 3P FG, 33.3 3P Pct
"It's obviously no contest. You have 1 who is the greatest ever at it & 1 who has made 2 shots." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/lXNnj5vsML
— First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 2, 2020
While they were teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving hit a 3-pointer late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals that propelled the team to its first-ever NBA championship.
That shot, as well as that entire postseason, served as Irving’s coming-out party as a bonafide star.
James, however, has made several game-winning shots in the playoffs throughout his 17-year NBA career. He hasn’t hung his reputation on one or two clutch shots like Irving has, at least according to some.
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar now has a chance to further silence his critics, as his team is currently up 1-0 over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.