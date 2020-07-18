Dwight Howard Calls Out NBA Players Who Snitched on Him for Not Wearing Mask

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard was recently snitched on for not wearing a mask in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

In the aftermath, the big man admitted that he did not find it necessary for someone to report him while he was alone. In addition, he has said that he believes there are more important matters to talk about it.

Dwight Howard says he thought it was pointless for someone to tell on him for not having a mask on when he was alone. Says he feels this is a very safe place given all the testing they've been going through. He acknowledges that outside the bubble, masks are important. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 18, 2020

Dwight Howard brings up the murder of Breonna Taylor. "Instead of worrying about if I have my mask on or not that's something we should be discussing." — Bill Oram (@billoram) July 18, 2020

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus. Since then, numerous NBA players have tested positive for the dangerous virus.

As a result, the league is being extremely cautious as it resumes the season in Orlando, Fla. Meanwhile, cases are skyrocketing across the state.

This is not the first time that Howard has been critical of the regulations in conjunction with the coronavirus. He recently defied social-distancing orders in the NBA bubble.

The 34-year-old was on the fence about returning for the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign. However, he ultimately decided to play a role in the Lakers’ championship push.

The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The former All-Star vowed the Lakers would win a championship if they make it to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Howard is putting up 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.