Video: Dwight Howard Vehemently Claims That He’s Against Social Distancing

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard had an NSFW response when asked to adhere to social distancing measures.

Apparently the 6 feet social distancing rules don’t apply to Dwight Howard🤦‍♂️ 𝘿𝙬𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩: “𝙄 𝙙𝙤𝙣’𝙩 𝙛**𝙠 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨***, 𝙄’𝙢 𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙮.” pic.twitter.com/RJ77ldO5k0 — The Bubble Report (@TheBubbleReport) July 12, 2020

Howard is asked to stay six feet away from another person in the video, but claims that he “doesn’t f**k with the social distancing s**t.”

It’s a surprising response from the Lakers big man, as Howard was reportedly on the fence about joining the team in Orlando, Fla. for the NBA’s restart.

However, he confirmed that he would join the Lakers on their quest for an NBA title last week.

The eight-time All-Star has been a solid addition for Los Angeles this season. Howard has averaged 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.

In addition to that, he has been relatively healthy, appearing in 62 games for the Lakers after he was limited to just nine games with the Washington Wizards last season.

The Lakers certainly will need Howard to stay safe and practice social distancing if they want him to contribute when the NBA season resumes later this month.