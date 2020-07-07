Report: Dwight Howard Confirms He Will Join Lakers in 2019-20 NBA Restart

After much anticipation regarding whether or not Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard would be joining the team in the NBA’s restart later this month, the center made his decision late Monday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Howard has decided to join the Lakers in Orlando as the team gears up to resume the season on July 30.

Lakers center Dwight Howard told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium today he has decided to play in restarted NBA season, join the team on Thursday in Orlando, and will donate his remaining game checks to his non-profit campaign Breathe Again. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2020

This comes as a big relief to Lakers fans everywhere as starting guard Avery Bradley had already decided to opt out last month.

Howard will join JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis as the bigs that will anchor the Lakers in what they hope will be a long postseason campaign.

Howard was averaging 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 62 games for the Lakers, who were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference before the season was suspended.