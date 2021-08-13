Dennis Schroder’s wife doubles down on diatribe, says she’s praying for haters

When former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder signed a one-year deal worth $5.9 million with the Boston Celtics earlier this week, many fans were quick to crack jokes.

Schroder reportedly had the chance to secure a massive deal with the Lakers at one point. Instead, he walked away from the offer, and he ended up with a far less lucrative contract. For that reason, folks have been all over the 27-year-old.

Schroder’s wife called out the haters on Instagram a couple of days ago, and today, she doubled down on her stance.

It seems like she is unbothered by the way her husband’s contract situation played out.

There is a chance Schroder could secure a big deal after the 2021-22 season, but that would require an impressive campaign with Boston. That might be difficult, as he figures to split time with some of the other guards in the Celtics’ backcourt.

During his 2020-21 campaign with the Lakers, Schroder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He made 43.7 percent of his shots from the field and 33.5 percent of his shots from deep.